Loudon County, Lenoir City and Loudon mayors held another press conference Monday at Loudon City Hall in hopes of sending a signal to the community that leadership is staying on top of COVID-19.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw again reported 16 total cases in Loudon County, with 11 officially determined as recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,610 cases statewide as of Monday, with 109 deaths.
Bradshaw said plans are for the Loudon County Health Department to conduct drive-through COVID-19 testing 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
“Access to the tests has increased so the state has actually broadened some of the restrictions on testing,” he said. “Now we’re hoping people will just get tested if you have symptoms whether it’s just a cough or, you know, if it’s — if you’re perfectly healthy, and you feel fine, you probably don’t need to be tested. Now, are they gonna turn you away? That’s strictly up to them. … Don’t do it just to be tested. Don’t do it out of curiosity.”
Loudon County was recently graded a D- in a study by data tracking company Unacast showing the movement of residents in Tennessee counties. The study uses cellphone data and grades how well counties are doing in the effort to social distance and stay at home.
“I’m not real wild about it,” Bradshaw said. “You know, supposedly it’s anonymous. I know how that works, and I’m not trying to be a conspiracy theorist either, but you know that study came out and the governors encouraged folks to be out in the outside, enjoy the outdoors. … You know, give Loudon County a D-, that set wrong with me. Anything less than an A+ is wrong. ... I think we’ll continue to do what we’re doing. I’m not real worried about those grades because, you know, just because I walk outside doesn’t mean I’m violating. ... They’ve been violating me all weekend because I went out turkey hunting. They’ve been violating me when I drove to drive-in church yesterday. They can have those. Those are those numbers that can be misconstrued and twisted any way they want to twist and turn them.”
“And they’re encouraging people to go out and visit drive-throughs and curbside service and go out and walk and things like that,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, added. “So you’re going to violate it just from that regard.”
Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens encourages residents to shop locally through drive-throughs to help keep local businesses and restaurants operating.
“As both mayors have said, we’re going to get through this working together,” Harris said. “… You know, do your part, stay apart. Just because we’re staying apart doesn’t mean we’re alone. … Hopefully we’re at the tail, getting close to the tail end of it, and we can start opening businesses back up and getting things back to normal.”
