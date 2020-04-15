Local governments adjust meetings

Local governments are each taking steps in combating COVID-19 and conducting necessary meetings.
Gov. Bill Lee on March 20 issued Executive Order No. 16, which allows governing bodies to conduct essential business electronically. Lenoir City, Loudon and Loudon County governments had to determine how to proceed.
Loudon City Council and Loudon Utilities Board are utilizing Zoom, an online app designed for meetings and conference calls. Each council and board member was issued an iPad to use for the meetings.
“The main reason we went with Zoom was our recorder, finance director Nicole Curtis was familiar with Zoom,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said. “… She was familiar enough with it so she’s kind of been the host to kind of be the technical side of the meeting to make sure everything runs smoothly.”
Prior to Monday’s LUB and city council workshops, Harris said testing was done to ensure everything went smoothly.
“We just did a test run and made sure everybody knew how to get logged on, how to get unmuted, how to ask a question, how to get recognized if they have a comment to make,” Harris said. “… Most people on the council had been involved with a laptop or an iPad or something like that, but we had one or two that had no experience with it at all, and we kind of had to do a little more training with them, but I think they feel comfortable enough with it to use it now.”
Both groups will work on “going slow” through the meeting to make sure nobody gets “skipped over,” Harris said. Public comments will still be allowed during meetings, and login instructions can be found online in the agenda.
Loudon County Commission is taking a slightly different approach.
“We canceled the March workshop and actually held the workshop and April meeting together, which was (April 6),” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said. “We held it in person, and we were able to scatter everybody out enough that nobody was closer than 6 feet together. We knew there were going to be a couple of groups coming and they actually just sent one spokesperson to speak on behalf of them all so we were able to pull it off.”
Bradshaw said commission going forward will be meet via GoToMeeting.
“I’ve used (GoToMeeting) a couple of times with meetings from across the state, and I think we’re going to go to that platform for a little while at least,” he said. “We’re also about to start budget season so we’re going to hold a majority of, if not all, of our budget meetings that way as well. … What I like about it is 250 people can sit in on it, and you can also allow for public comment. The No. 1 thing I guess was it’s the easiest to use. I’m not very technologically savvy and so easy to use was one of the biggest things, not only for commissioners and myself, but also for people that want to join the meeting and be able to see what’s going on.”
Lenoir City Council and Lenoir City Utilities Board have decided to steer clear of online platforms, choosing to meet in person.
“As of right now, we have no plans to have our meetings online,” Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said. “We plan on distancing those folks along with the board 6 feet apart, and when we have our meetings, that’s what we did last time. We did cancel the meeting for the upcoming city council meeting, which was (April 13), and I will reevaluate it before the next council meeting.”
Aikens said he will be monitoring COVID-19 and making decisions when needed.
“If we don’t have important business that needs to be dealt with immediately, I may cancel the meeting again or I may have it,” he said. “… It’s too early to know right now, but right now I don’t have any plans to do anything online. Certainly the agenda is published, and if any citizens have any concerns about the agenda as it comes out on Friday, I’m happy to speak with them on the phone. I’m going to deal with it that way. Otherwise, I’m just sort of playing it by ear and waiting until it gets closer to (April 27) to make a determination on whether or not I’m going to have the council meeting.”
