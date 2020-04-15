Libraries work around pandemic

Public libraries in Loudon County have chosen how to respond to COVID-19 on an individual basis in order to best serve their communities.
Mark Williams, Philadelphia Public Library director, made the decision to keep the library doors open to the public while Loudon, Lenoir City, Tellico Village and Greenback libraries have all taken different approaches.
“We are open for essential services only,” Williams said. “Those would include access to our public computers, help with filling out the 2020 census, photocopy, fax and notary services. … We are making sure that anything that comes into contact with folks from outside is being sprayed and sanitized.”
Williams said library use has seen little impact and remains “status quo.”
“I’ve compared the numbers for the last three months, and for this location we have had pretty much the same amount of foot traffic,” he said. “Keeping in mind that the Philadelphia library is a destination for folks in this area whether it’s Sweetwater or Paint Rock or Loudon, so folks come here to have services available for them.
“It was actually exactly those reasons (why the library is remaining open), because so many familiar and accessible institutions were closing down or heavily restricting access,” he added. “We felt that it was essential to have a location open for just those reasons to fax medical information to a doctor or fax their address to prove residency, things like that.”
Kate Clabough, Loudon Public Library director, has taken stricter measures while still serving the public through closed doors.
“We have been doing some curbside service where people can call ahead,” she said. “We will get things ready for them and will meet them at the door and hand them off, or we will leave it outside for them if they are more comfortable with that.”
The books are sterilized as directed by the Tennessee Library Association and American Library Association so that they will remain in good condition. The library is also putting together goodie bags for kids, which include books, crafts and craft supplies that can be picked up as part of the curbside services.
“Everybody’s been very supportive,” Clabough said. “They understand the need for us to close the building, and I’ve actually been reaching out, just calling a lot of my patrons and just checking in on them, seeing how they’re doing and making sure their needs are being met through the library. … The county’s been really good about it. All five libraries in Loudon County are very different. We serve different needs, and we have different resources in our libraries. They’re allowed us to support our patrons in such a way that benefits each one of our libraries.”
Lenoir City Public Library has closed to the public but keeps an online presence available.
“We are advertising our online library, Libby, to give folks access,” Susan Dorsey, director, said. “I think there’s like 150,000 titles now including magazines, eBooks and audiobooks, so we’re helping people set up with numbers so they can access that.”
Dorsey said the library will continue preschool story time online. However, the story time videos have to be removed the next day due to copyright requests.
“We’ve been helping people with information about how to apply for Tennessee unemployment benefits,” she said. “How to contact the county or the city if they have any questions about local things that local government can help with, so that’s the kind of stuff we’ve been doing.”
The Public Library at Tellico Village has a bench checkout service and call ahead services, but the library remains closed to the public.
Greenback Public Library is closed to the public, Beth Waldmann, Loudon County Library Board outreach committee chair, said in an email correspondence.
