In a time where students are out of school for an unexpected period, several broadband providers are offering free service days and expanded data plans.
Such an opportunity might come in handy for many local families who don’t have home internet access.
“I think having internet would be hugely beneficial for families because many of the programs we use give automatic feedback and redirection if students aren’t answering correctly,” Michael Garren, Loudon County director of schools, said in an email correspondence. “Internet also allows our students opportunities to see their teachers and classmates in virtual class settings. This increases engagement and helps them continue to feel connected to their school. However, internet access is not crucial.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, companies offering assistance include AT&T, Spectrum, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, TDS, Verizon and Tennessee Broadband Association.
“It’s great that Spectrum is offering free internet,” Chris Smallen, Lenoir City Schools chief technology officer, said in an email correspondence. “Many companies are offering free resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. We personally tried calling Spectrum at the number that was listed to contact for free internet and spent 45 minutes on the phone attempting to connect with the correct individual. This was three weeks ago and we were told at that time that installation appointments were a week out. I had hoped that things would get better as more people called in but I spoke with a student a week ago that tried this same process and spent over an hour on the phone and was told that they were now two weeks out with installation appointments.”
“... We have provided information from AT&T regarding low cost internet solutions for years at our Chromebook deployment during the summer,” he added. “Again, we have provided both online and paper-based options for students. We did have mobile hot spots that students could check out of the school media center last year that we received through a grant from Kajeet.”
Smallen said educators believed the devices would have been used frequently, but they were barely checked out. This makes him believe internet access is more readily available than previously thought.
“I think that since cellphone companies are starting to provide mobile hot spots and larger data plans as part of their basic packages the need for hot spots is diminishing,” Smallen said.
Teachers put together work packets for students that can be picked up from schools to avoid regression in learning during the break, Garren said. Additionally, the state started offering lessons through PBS earlier this month for first- through sixth-graders and Monday began providing lessons for seventh- and eighth-graders.
Locally, Loudon County and Lenoir City schools began Monday implementing a version of televised lessons through local channel 193. Lessons on Wednesday will be 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. A full schedule for April 13-17 can be found on the districts’ websites. Families can also find the lessons televised there.
Figuring out how many students go without internet access is difficult to determine for educators. For Loudon County Schools, a recent survey indicated about 90 percent had access. Garren said some students may have viewed accessing the internet on their smartphone as having internet at home. As a result, he believes the number could be smaller for laptops or tablets, possibly bringing the total number down to around 80 percent.
For Lenoir City, the figure is unknown.
“I have found that it is very difficult to get correct information from our students regarding internet access at home,” Smallen said. “We tried this a couple of years ago and found that some students have Wi-Fi via a router in their home while others have mobile hot spots built into their phones and still others think that because they have a data plan on their phone and can search the internet through the app on their phone they have internet access. All of these mean very different things when it comes to connecting and working on instructional material.”
Loudon Elementary School Principal Christie Amburn has been an advocate for internet service during the break after hearing of Spectrum’s offer.
“We surveyed our kids before we left school for spring break just to get an idea who had internet and our numbers probably were a little lower than the average school,” Amburn said. “We had fewer kids with internet. We have lots of parents with a cellphone that gets data that have data on it but not a way to get internet to another device.”
Amburn said educators are trying to be flexible by allowing parents to pick up paper packets, use internet or a hybrid of the two. On average about 250 packets per week are distributed.
Internet access is still important, allowing a more interactive experience with students, she said.
“We have lots of teachers who are doing Zoom classes or through Microsoft Teams where their kids are signing in and they can see each other on the screen, they can see the teacher on the screen,” Amburn said. “The teacher can almost speak like they’re in a classroom and give feedback, so that’s one reason it’s very important. Another is many of the programs we use give feedback to the kids automatically. So if a teacher is giving an assignment and a student answers incorrectly then they give them direction to go, as opposed to on a paper packet, I give it to you this Monday, you turn it into me the next Monday. The way we’re handling the paper packets I scan each one to the teacher ... we got about 100 packets back in, and so from keeping those teachers from having to come back to the school and go through them each, I scan them so the teacher will go through those emails that I send with that information and then try to work out ways to give feedback to those students. That’s difficult.
“Some of those kids are picking up paper packets because they don’t have great access, or maybe it’s not easy for the teacher to just text or call their parents or an email,” she added.
