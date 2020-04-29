LCHS seniors get caps and gowns

Graduating seniors at Lenoir City High School had the chance to pick up their caps and gowns by drive-through Tuesday even though the ceremony is months away.
The distribution, which included payment of any outstanding fees, turn in of Google Chromebooks, handout of yearbooks and pickup of any belongings left inside, took place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Seniors picked up caps and gowns throughout the day based on alphabetical order of their last names.
“Typically what we do is we kind of hold those over their heads to get them if they owe fees or waiting on them to turn stuff in, library book or whatever, then we’ll say, ‘Hey, you take care of whatever is, then we’ll give you your cap and gown’,” Chip Orr, LCHS principal, said. “This year with what’s going on, parents are wanting to take graduation pictures with their kids and everything and so we thought we’d go ahead and release them to them so that parents could do that. It’s hard enough on this senior class anyway. I wasn’t about to add to it by holding that back this year. I mean it’s just a crazy year.”
For Orr, who has been in Lenoir City Schools administration since 1999, this year has been a first.
“One of our seniors said this to me, it’d be unfortunate for any class, but it’s ironic that the majority of these kids were born during 9/11,” Orr said. “They were born in 2001, and here their graduation year we’re going through a pandemic. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s terrible, I mean it’s absolutely terrible, because for a lot of these kids this will be their one and only graduation. To not be able to have all the perks that go along with being a senior in high school and the memories that go with that is just awful. I just feel so bad for them. I can’t even describe, I feel terrible.”
He estimates there will be 260 graduates.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown some kids behind to say the least,” Orr said. “Our guidance counselors have been in touch with them or been attempting to get in touch with them, as have their teachers to let them know if there’s something that’s outstanding that they need to do in order to graduate. We’re not 100 percent sure of that number yet.”
Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 31 at the LCHS football field. The ceremony was initially set for May 14. Orr said prom has not been canceled but postponed until it’s safe for large groups to gather.
Seniors were given the chance Friday to get photos taken on the football field.
For students, the day was bittersweet in that while they were happy to receive caps and gowns, they weren’t able to finish their senior year in school.
“I mean it’s just been tough because, like, I’ve worked so hard I guess you’d say to just have a good senior year and make sure it was fun and with everything going on it’s definitely hard to have a normal one with prom and graduation being postponed,” Ciara Uphoff, LCHS senior, said.
Uphoff plans to attend Union College and will have orientation in June.
“I’m definitely going to try and do everything I can (to be at the ceremony) because graduating is so important to me and I was given the opportunity to give a speech this year, so I’m definitely going to try and do everything I can to get back there and just make it worthwhile,” she said. “... It definitely makes me happy to be able to have somewhat of a normal senior year and graduate with my senior class knowing that we can all graduate together and do it the way we want to go out even with everything going on.”
LCHS senior Trevor Mayes said his senior year has been disappointing.
“Honestly, I think I’m just trying to look on the bright side of it,” he said. “I have been upset with just about not having my track season this year because I was just coming off an injury after one year of rehab and came back into it and just not having that. Now I saw TSSAA canceled all spring sports and that’s just been tough for me. With the cap and gown, I’m just excited to graduate. I mean I wish I could have had more time at the school with my friends after all the hard work that we’ve put in.”
Mayes plans to attend Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Orr said the graduation ceremony would occur no matter what.
“If the virus is still an issue, then we will pick another date later on that’s further out for graduation,” Orr said. “We’re not going to cancel it. Even if we have to have it in December, then that’s what we’ll do. We’re not going to cancel it. We’ll just postpone it again.”
