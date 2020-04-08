Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative has extended the grace period for members an additional 11 days without late penalties.
The decision was made during a March 26 FLEC Board of Directors meeting after FLEC secretary/treasurer Angela Tallent said “we have had several businesses” and people working for those businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“It appears that all of the membership appears to have been affected in some way by this event, even though there are only a few sick at this time,” Jarrod Brackett, FLEC general mananger, said.
Board members moved unanimously to authorize Brackett to extend the grace period for the entire membership. Brackett said he would “begin this the next day, Friday, March 27, and that FLEC’s staff would be continually watching to see if any additional assistance might become available.”
Suspension of all late payment fees and penalties was put in effect for the next 30 days for all of FLEC’s membership.
“If you are under financial hardship, please call our offices well before the disconnect date, 11 days past the normal due date, in order to make a payment agreement,” Brackett said in a release. “We do not want to disconnect folks, but we need to discuss what plans for payment you have made. (Tennessee Valley Authority) still expects us to provide payment for what our members use and each month we extend credit to those paying the conventional way. ... The board has allowed us to extend the grace period; there are organizations, some that receive federal assistance, that FLEC works with to assist people in their time of need. Just call us.”
For more information, call 1-877-353-2674.
FLEC is a private, nonprofit organization that is regulated by TVA. FLEC serves portions of Loudon, Blount and Monroe counties and maintains 3,200 miles of power lines.
