East Tennessee Human Resource Agency is looking for landlords to join its Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is continuing operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and helps up to 784 families in the 16 counties that surround Knox, Steve Bandy, operations director for housing and energy services, said.
Loudon County is one of ETHRA’s smaller counties. Bandy said there are only 15-20 families being helped at any given time.
“The thing that makes the program unique is the voucher can be taken anywhere,” Bandy said. “If a family, when they receive the voucher, was living in our jurisdiction … it’s fully portable. They can take it anywhere in the United States.”
Some landlords involved with the program make families that receive vouchers their specialty.
“They would prefer to rent to a family who has a voucher,” Bandy said.
“We’re always open to a landlord that’s interested in the program, and that’s really what we’re doing in this case is an outreach effort to make them aware of the program and its benefits.”
The voucher is a form of rental assistance. Families pick their home and ETHRA performs an inspection to make sure it meets safety requirements, Bandy said.
“We make a direct payment to the landlord on behalf of the family,” he said.
“The family, if they pay anything at all, it is based on their income so it will be affordable to them.
“But in probably about two-thirds of our cases, we pay all the rent and we pay that directly to the landlord.”
COVID-19 has forced ETHRA to make operational changes regarding inspections. Instead of conducting scheduled, biannual inspections of homes already being rented, ETHRA has been given permission by HUD to put those on hold. Inspections of new homes, however, are still happening.
“We’re requiring the unit be vacant,” Bandy said.
“That was a difference in the past. … We’re requiring the unit be vacant so we’re really just doing relocations right now. We’re not adding brand new families. So the inspector will go into a vacant unit … and then we will forward all paperwork to the landlord for signatures so it keeps our inspectors and the clients and landlords at a safe distance.”
Landlords who are interested in joining the program should contact Lisa Condrey or Steve Bandy at 865-691-2551, lcondrey@ethra.org or sbandy@ethra.org.
ETHRA is commonly recognized for its transportation service vans that travel through the counties. Mike Patterson, transportation director, said services will remain fully operational during COVID-19.
While not eliminating service areas, Patterson said they have seen a loss in trips. Essential trips such as dialysis, medical care and grocery shopping are still being conducted.
“We do a deep cleaning every evening,” he said.
“As we transport passengers, when they get off the van, we actually wipe out the van, the seats, anything that they would’ve touched when they got off the bus and that’s just to protect the other clients when they load.”
Patterson is confident ETHRA’s transportation services will continue to remain operational.
“We plan on continuing services, and we’re going to provide services until someone tells us to stop,” he said.
“So we don’t want (clients) to be concerned that we’re going to stop providing services overnight. We know how important this is, especially for our dialysis and medical patients, and we’re going to continue to transport them.”
