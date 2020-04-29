County leaders stress respect, safety

All five local mayors were together Monday to discuss steps to reopen Loudon County.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens, Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris, Greenback Mayor Dewayne Birchfield and Philadelphia Mayor Chris Miller were present at a press conference at the county office building in Loudon just days after the state issued the Tennessee Pledge, which showcases a plan to reopen the economy beginning with restaurants and retail stores.
Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order, closing nonessential businesses, expires at midnight Thursday.
“As we go through this and Friday will be the first day of reopening, or hopefully return to some sense of normalcy, the county office building will effectively be open,” Bradshaw said. “We’ve not closed, but we’ll be back to business as normal. Our courts will remain closed, they answer to the Tennessee Supreme Court, so they’re not at this time choosing to reopen yet. They are at the whim of the supreme court. You still can pay fines and court costs and such there, but as far as just general access it’s not going to be allowed.”
The Justice Center lobby will be open next week, but jail visitation remains suspended.
“The annex, the property assessor, register of deeds and trustee are going to be returning to regular schedule on Monday,” Bradshaw said. “The big one in the annex is the county clerk, and so they’ve got a few restrictions. Title registration services will begin on May 4. Driver’s license services will begin on June 15. Passport services are still pushed out and those are yet to be determined. If you come in and do your license or your registration or any of those, there’s going to be a limited number allowed inside the courthouse at any given time. That’s going to be necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Don’t be afraid of online services. That’s going to be one of the easiest ways to keep crowds down.”
Satellite offices will be open May 6 in Greenback and June 1 in Lenoir City, but the Tellico Village site remains shuttered for now.
“It’s going to be some crowds, you may have to wait outside for a little bit, but that’s for your safety as well as the safety of our employees,” Bradshaw said.
Loudon County Animal Shelter will remain appointment-based through May. The veterans service office will remain open at Roane State Community College, but for now will only take phone calls. There is no word on when public libraries will open.
The Loudon County Senior Center will open May 5, Bradshaw said.
“That’s going to be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 until 12 for a couple weeks, then the staff is going to use the other times to make sure we sanitize all the equipment and everything that’s used in there,” he said. “May 6 the senior citizen staff will pack and deliver senior food boxes. If everything goes as planned, goes well, we’re going to that for the two-day week and then beginning on May 18 we will go to Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the foreseeable future, and if that goes well we’ll get back to our regular schedule as far as senior citizens go.”
Cities a mixed bag
Loudon City Hall and Loudon Utilities Board offices will remain closed to the public for now, Harris said.
“That will be that way for at least two more weeks and the same way with LUB customer service drive-through only as of right now,” he said. “We’re going to evaluate it in a couple more weeks with that. Continuing with the A and B teams that they have with the utilities servicing customers and things, so that will continue. ... Our parks and rec department, the basketball courts and soccer fields and those kinds of things are going to remain closed for at least a couple more weeks and then we’ll evaluate it at that point.
“Parks are still open, walking trails, get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Harris added. “Just make sure you do it responsibly like we’ve talked with the current amount of social distancing that’s encouraged, so that will still remain as it is today and then we’ll look at it in the next two weeks to see what we’re going to do in the future.”
The splash pad and pool were scheduled to open May 16, but Harris said that has been pushed back to June when Loudon officials will evaluate.
Lenoir City Municipal Building and Lenoir City Utilities Board will begin regular business at 8 a.m. Friday, Aikens said.
“While we continue to operate, you do have to make an appointment until then, but we will be getting back to regular business on May 1,” he said. “The county vehicle registrations that are done there at city hall Mondays and Tuesdays, they will not start that until June 1. The folks that help people with their income tax, their services will start on May 2, that’s on a Saturday, and also Saturday, May 9.”
Hopes are to have the public pool open May 23, but that may be delayed.
“We’re going to have a short baseball season,” Aikens said. “I talked to the parks and rec this morning and they’re going to try to start that on June 1 through July 3 and it may be July 2 depending on how it works out, but right now it’s scheduled to open on June 1 for a short baseball season.”
The Philadelphia park will remain closed for now, but Miller said trails are open.
Birchfield asked for residents to be respectful of others.
“If they want to wear a mask that’s their prerogative,” he said. “... I want to thank our churches for reaching out their people, and churches have always usually be the first ones to step up to try to help people. Their revenue has went down, so they’re in this ballgame with all of us. I’m sure if we work together we’ll get through this. Our country has never seen anything like this in our time.”
Mayors respond
Harris pointed to Lee’s executive order No. 27, which went into effect at midnight Monday and allows restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity.
Retail stores can also open at 50 percent capacity today.
“I’d encourage those business owners to read those stipulations and suggestions for them to open up and just try to follow those guidelines that’s established there,” Harris said. “That’s the way we’ve kind of left it as mayors to take the lead from the governor’s office and we’re going to follow his guidelines and their recommendations.”
Harris said the governor is expecting residents to “do their part, act responsibly and kind of self-manage the situation.”
Aikens referred to an “honor system” for business owners.
“I have had some calls from beauticians and barber shops,” he said. “Let me say that we didn’t have the authority to close them, only the governor had that as we talked about during the first press conference. Smaller counties are different than metropolitan counties and so we didn’t have the authority to close them nor do we have the authority to open them. We can only refer you to the guidelines set out by the governor’s office and those guidelines state that you should, it does not state that you shall. So I would encourage those owners of the barber shops and beauticians to read those guidelines and it’ll be entirely up to those operators if they want to open or not.”
Aikens said churches, which didn’t have to close but did so out of caution, can resume.
“And, again, we didn’t have the authority to close them, it’s not in the executive order, but some of them did close due to precautionary measures, taking precautionary measures, and so again I think we need to practice social distancing and take all the necessary precautions, washing your hands and not hugging people and but I certainly see no reason why they should not be allowed to operate,” he said.
Bradshaw agreed, saying churches can open if they wish.
“As far as the restaurants, I concur with what Mayor Aikens said,” Bradshaw said. “I think Loudon County has an outstanding job in squashing this and flattening the curve, so I’m assuming our business owners will continue that trend.”
Mayors also stressed that residents fill out the census.
“That’s kind of took a backseat here with all this COVID-19 pandemic, but we are up to 56 percent ... as far as response rate,” Harris said. “That really has long-term effects for our funding, federal funding, for our education, our health care, all the things we depend upon. So it’s really important that we get those good numbers reported and so we can get the federal funding we need. The magic number is to be above 50 percent when all things are said and done, so we want to try to get as much census reporting done as we can.”
