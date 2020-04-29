County businesses prep for reopening

With the state slowly beginning to open, area businesses must decide how they plan to operate.
Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order closing nonessential businesses expires Friday. Lee last week unveiled guidance and a best practices plan to reopen the economy in 89 of the state’s 95 counties, tabbed the Tennessee Pledge.
Guidance was first given to restaurants, which were allowed to open dine-in Monday, and retail stores, which opened today. Both will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Lee also implemented a new executive order Monday for restaurants that allows dining inside but keeps bars, nightclubs and similar establishments closed. In hopes of encouraging carry-out orders, take-out and delivery of alcohol is still permitted. Establishments must follow economic recovery guidelines set by the state.
Steve Riggs, Country Kinfolk Cafe co-owner, said capacity was taken into consideration even before the state announced plans. The business, which also includes cabins, a barn event venue and shop, now has seats outside for dining.
“We figured people aren’t going to exactly go, ‘Everything’s 100 percent safe now’,” Riggs said. “On the front porch there, it’s about 80 foot long, we’ve put four tables out there and on the back porch area we’ve moved the tables around so there’s five tables out there and that’ll be covered back there but it’s an open area. Inside prior to all this we had 16 tables and we’ve cut that down to nine and spread them out so people aren’t right next to each other.”
Riggs said since the virus hit customer traffic has been down to about 30 percent of what had been normal.
Included in the pledge are recommendations to keep guests six feet apart, limit guests to six per table, mark an indoor or outdoor waiting area that meets social distancing standards and a process to screen customers. Screening includes asking questions about symptoms, but could involve temperature checks. Employees should follow sanitation frequency guidance, have dedicated face coverings and gloves, report any illness and be provided COVID-19 training for food handlers.
Plans are to buy a forehead thermometer for staff, but Riggs doesn’t know how well taking temperatures will be received by customers.
“We’re supposed to ask questions, maybe take temperatures, and I know from experience that people are not going to like us questioning them,” Dora Salgado, Cinco Amigos Mexican Restaurant owner, said. “I purchased an infrared gun to take temperature from a distance — they are not going to like that either. I do it with my staff, but I just feel that some will allow it and some will not, they will be offended by it.”
Salgado owns Cinco Amigos in Lenoir City and Loudon. About a week ago the Loudon location began offering curbside pickup, which was well received. Hopes are to offer the service in Lenoir City on May 5. Both dining rooms will remain closed to the public for now.
“I did not receive any government assistance, my application is in and I guess I’m in the queue, so I just had to put my life savings back into getting opened,” Salgado said. “The staff was not comfortable working letting people come in and pay. That’s how we did one week of carryout and when cases were starting to grow we said, ‘No, we’re not going to do this.’ We just did not feel comfortable. We didn’t feel safe. That was a personal decision that management made.”
Salgado is taking a wait-and-see approach as the state slowly reopens.
“I think that it was too soon, personally,” she said. “I think that there hasn’t been enough testing. This is not a political virus, this is a scientific virus. We still see cases growing here even though it’s a few, but there hasn’t been enough testing and I am OK just waiting it out until the curve has been flattened for a while and it’s not.”
Retail reopens, others wait
The state pledge recommends limiting the number of people in stores to no more than 50 percent of capacity, having one-way aisles, wearing face masks, consider having dedicated times for elderly, medically vulnerable and health care workers, increasing curbside pickup and other delivery options and assigning staff who stress the importance of social distancing.
Karen Lantry, Serendipity Boutique owner, closed March 18 and now has had “virtually no business” except for recently establishing a website.
“You’ve got your bills coming in and I’ve got all kinds of vendors that in the very beginning weren’t happy when I started to cancel orders because we order seven months or so in advance for the seasons,” she said. “Of course, we had no idea this was coming. I feel just as bad for them but I can’t take things I can’t afford, and I still have rent and I still have have utilities.”
She isn’t sure about reopening for at least a couple more weeks.
“Even though I want to get back to work, I want my business to reopen, I don’t want this to happen again in a couple months because we reopened too early,” Lantry said. “I’m also cautious for my own health as well as the health of my customers.”
She sought funding through the CARES Act, but was told she only qualified for $300 per month. Her payroll is about $1,800.
“People like me, who really are struggling, we can’t get our hands on it. It’s not right, not fair,” Lantry said. “... I’m not asking for $100,000 or a million dollars, just small businesses like mine may have 10 employees or less, give us the money we need just to pay our rent and our utilities so that we can reopen and carry on.”
Traditions Barber Shop owner Jason Johnson closed March 17 thinking he would be out for two or three weeks. He and a coworker have since applied for unemployment, but have yet to receive money.
“Checked into the small business loans and stuff that were forgivable. Not being a single person, self-employed, we don’t qualify for 95 percent of that stuff, so we just get bills stacking up and no work,” Johnson said.
He said the situation as “very stressful.” A majority of his clientele comes from Tellico Village and he’s not sure how long it will be before customers venture out.
“You sit and think that everything you’ve worked for is shut down by one guy making a decision for you,” Johnson said. “He made a decision that you can’t work and you can be fined and go to jail for up to a year, be fined $2,500, lose your barber license for trying to work and be productive and keep your family fed.”
Car dealerships move forward
Auto Director owner David Valentine has seen a decline in business, but he keeps working.
“We don’t feel it so much because people still need cars, that’s not going away,” Valentine said. “They’re going to need transportation and so we are trying to serve that need. Yes, I’m sure between nervousness about jobs and financing, it’s held people back a little bit. I think for the most part people, they’re expecting life to go on, right? ... Waiting to see what the new normal is going to be what we’ll kind of need to get used to.”
He expects the Lenoir City business will be back to near normal in the coming months.
“This idea to support local is really more important than ever now and it shows because we’re getting a lot of support, especially for the coffee shop. Even me, I’m seeing some,” Valentine said, whose family owns Ugly Mug Cafe in Lenoir City.
Hepperly Auto on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City initially saw a dip but has since rebounded. Josh Shepherd, general sales manager, said customer traffic dropped for a couple weeks when the pandemic first hit.
“The reason being like within the last couple years we’ve really moved to an online presence, just having a huge online presence,” he said. “So a lot of the stuff they were advising car dealers to do, like virtual test drives, virtual demos, work your deal before you get to the dealership, get pre-approved online first, a lot of that we’ve been doing for the past four or five years.”
