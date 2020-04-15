Coronavirus taking big toll on finances

Hundreds of thousands of families across the country are feeling the negative impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which is why financial advisors and officials are lending help and advice.
Sheila Borders, University of Tennessee Extension agent, believes the economy will slowly build once the pandemic clears, but said small business owners and employees will more than likely still be struggling to recover.
“The economy, I don’t think we’re going to see a true impact of it for a couple of months down the road,” Borders said. “Once everything is cleared, which it will be and we’ll get back to normal, I have a feeling that, unfortunately, a lot of the smaller businesses will not be able to reopen. As a result, a lot of people will be unemployed, a lot of services aren’t going to be provided. ... Anything that we can do to help local businesses is imperative, and our local government is trying to make sure that things like that don’t take place.”
Tim Fuller, Edward Jones consultant in Loudon County, believes volatility and fear have pushed the economy further in the hole. He encourages those who are struggling to remain calm and prioritize their finances.
“We’re scared, there’s uncertainty out in our world and our world in what we used to have has been turned upside down, so that has been translated into the market, so we’re seeing that in the health care space because of the virus and then, of course, it echoing itself into the capital market,” he said. “That brings a lot of uncertainty and that uncertainty feeds off fear. That can cause us to do very emotional things and most of the time we get emotional with finances, it’s usually never a good mix.”
Fuller stresses the importance of planning ahead, which includes having an emergency fund of at least $1,000.
“If we just need to make sure we’re properly protected, we just need to make sure we have a fully funded emergency fund, so that’s a plan,” he said. “I know right now with unemployment at all-time record highs, people on furlough, people are really starting to panic and worry about how they are going to pay their normal bills, and those are people I hope have a fully funded emergency fund because that is the exact intent of purpose, so that is that bucket of money they were supposed to go to. That was money that we set aside, it’s liquid, it wasn’t in the market, it was being kept safe and on the sidelines, and this is exactly why we have that.”
Since March 15, 16.8 million people have filed for unemployment in the United States.
Borders recommends those currently without jobs or struggling to get by should prioritize spending by setting limits.
“Identify non-essential expenses and eliminate them, cancel your cable, streaming and other subscriptions, eliminate eating out and review child care needs,” she said.
“You need to just step back and reassess what you have and what you don’t have, and once you realize what you do have financially, then you’ve got to break down all of your bills into needs versus wants. ... You’ve got to stick to those basic needs you need to live, so you’ve got to have a house to live in, you’ve got to have utilities to function in that house and you’ve got to have groceries, so those are your top three priorities at this moment.”
The majority of U.S. workers will receive some help through government stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per person.
“Washington has rolled out what is known as the CARE Act, which that stands for the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, and so far they’ve invested over $2 trillion,” Fuller said. “That’s going to come in the form of a few different ways of help, so you know, it’s going to expand unemployment benefits, it’s going to make sure that there’s $600 additional for four months on top of whatever the state is issuing as far as unemployment, and that’s going to help out tremendously.”
UT Extension is offering several resources from food assistance to financial planning.
“We are trying to connect with the food resources that are being distributed right now, so if you’re a family that needs food assistance and you can’t seem to get find it or get it in time, you can call our office and we can connect you to our agent that is keeping track of that,” Borders said. “If you need help redoing your financial budget to figure out which bills to pay, when and why, I’d be glad to sit down with anybody that needs to do that.”
For more information on additional resources, contact Borders at sbor ders@utk.edu or call 865-458-5612.
