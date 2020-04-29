Graduating seniors were at the forefront of conversation at Thursday’s Lenoir City Board of Education workshop.
Rick Chadwick, school board member, prompted the discussion by asking Lenoir City High School Principal Chip Orr if students were on track to graduate.
Orr said there are some struggling to complete work.
“As of this morning, we have 62 with some outstanding something or other,” Orr said. We're "... doing everything, sending up smoke signals trying to get in touch with them. The majority of those kids are working on whatever they need to work on to cross the finish line. So we’re still working, but there’s quite a few of them with outstanding items.”
The “official deadline” for students to complete work is May 8, Orr said.
“If they don’t complete it, there’s options that they can do like summer school, but there are lots of moving parts here,” he said. “… Because we have pushed graduation back to July 31, the kids in summer school classes may still be able to walk. We are telling the students, 'If you intend to be a part of the greater graduating class, May 8 is the deadline, and you need to get it done.' We don’t want them to think they’ve got additional time and procrastinate because that’s what they’re doing now.”
Orr said seven of the 62 students have yet to be in contact with the school.
“Something we can look at, if we need to send a social worker out to those homes, we can do that,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “Let’s go ahead and get a social worker to go with, instead of going by ourselves.”
Glenn McNish, school board member, suggested sending a “registered letter” to the homes of the struggling students because of the current pandemic and risk of putting social workers in harm’s way.
Barker assured McNish “every health precaution” would be taken and pointed out the urgency that letters cannot serve.
“The issue then becomes, yeah, OK, the letter may have been delivered, and we can prove that, but did this kid get the message that we’re trying to send? That’s the bigger concern,” Orr said. “Part of this is we’re wanting to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to make contact. So if something comes back, we can say we did everything we know to do to make contact. The real reason is we want these kids to graduate. We want to talk to them and explain these are thing you’ve got to do if you want to walk. I suggest knock on the door and step back a few feet so we can give them the message in person.”
