Churches adapt to CDC guidelines

While most churches in the area are streaming services online or through radio broadcasts, some are finding ways to be together while maintaining social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two Lenoir City churches, Sixth Avenue Church of God and Old Time Gospel Baptist Church, have been holding drive-in services for members. Sixth Avenue has held two drive-in services, while Old Time Gospel has gathered for three.
“It went really well under the circumstance,” the Rev. Ernie Varner, Sixth Avenue pastor, said about the first drive-in service April 5. “I mean we didn’t have our normal attendance, but we had a good attendance.”
Sixth Avenue held its second drive-in service on Easter Sunday despite the forecasted rainy weather conditions. Varner said he was “pleasantly surprised” at the turnout with “over 80 cars” showing up for the 11 a.m. service.
Varner, along with some choir singers, stood underneath tents on a hillside next to the church while conducting the service with speakers, a keyboard and drums.
“Our plan is to continue (with drive-in services) through the end of the month and wait and see what happens with the orders, the social distancing orders,” Varner said. “We’re hoping we can return back to the sanctuary soon. We also do a livestream as well and a radio broadcast that we started since all this happened. We decided to try this, and it worked really well.”
The Rev. Junior Ward, Old Time Gospel pastor, said Easter was the third drive-in service hosted by the church. However, due to weather conditions, the service was held at 6 p.m. Saturday instead of Sunday morning.
“I’m up on our deck there with some choir singers, and we’re outside so we can’t hold service if the weather is too bad,” Ward said.
The Saturday service, however, was still a success.
“We had probably I guess by the time all the cars got in there and stuff we had about 40 people, 48 people, something like that,” Ward said. “(The service lasted) somewhere between an hour and an hour and 15 minutes. You can’t hardly hold them too long because they’re sitting in their cars and the cars get hot.”
Varner and Ward actively followed the guidelines set by the CDC. For Old Time Gospel’s service, the only people outside their cars were Ward and a handful of choir singers.
“We tried to make sure there were only 10 people outside of their cars singing and whatever to practice social distancing and it went really well,” Varner said. “Everybody was glad to see each other, wave from the windows. They kept their windows up, or if they were parked beside each other they weren’t rolled down on the same side. … Just me and the staff just kind of show everyone where to park.
“We’re trying to limit, again, the people that are involved as much as we can,” he added. “The folks that are singing, after they sing, they’re going to get in their car, and then if any ushers get out it’ll be after the singers get back in the car. We’re really trying to follow, you know, the directives of the authorities.”
