Churches adapt to CDC guidelines

Lenoir City, TN (37771)

Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.