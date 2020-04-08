Local nonprofits keep serving the community in the wake of Gov. Bill Lee’s mandatory stay-at-home order.
Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County had been limiting social contact with clients and two weeks ago shut the building to foot traffic. Only established clients are helped in addition to emergency situations, Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, said.
The nonprofit still offers food services, but clients are asked to call in advance and park out front. Clients are allowed one set of items, whereas previously they could pick what they wanted, she said.
“We base it all on how many people are in their family,” Black said. “So we process that pantry order and when the pantry order is ready, the pantry gives us a call up front, we call the client out front and they circle around back where once again they lift their trunk and our pantry workers just have the cart full of groceries and then the client takes the grocery at that point. There’s no physical or even close contact between any of our clients and the volunteers here inside the building.”
Daily interaction has been “steady,” averaging 15-17 orders per day.
Maintaining operations at Good Sam and ensuring the health of volunteers is a balancing act, Black said.
“Most people look at it one-sided where we’re just helping the community, but my job over the past three weeks has been helping the community and keeping my volunteers and staff safe,” she said. “We have narrowed down our volunteer core here from about 12 people per day, right now we’re at six. So we’ve lessened that so that gives us more space within the building and in the pantry.
“... All day long we are wiping down the inside, wiping down the phones, everybody’s taking the extreme precautions inside the building,” she added.
Good Sam started offering utility service assistance on a limited basis last week. Black said only current clients would be helped. Name, address and utility account number must match records for Good Sam and the utility company. Bills must also be more than $200. For more information, call 865-986-1777.
She thanked the community for its support.
“We’re budgeted out for the year and as long as we stay within our budgeted amounts we will be able to provide services such as (food service),” Black said. “It’s because of the local support and the people that have always been so very generous to us. One of the first couple of days that we were here, I had people stopping by, we were giving out the food to our clients in the back and I had folks up here wanting to donate. They actually went to stores and bought food for us. As long as we can keep the going we certainly will but it’s because of just such wonderful local support.”
Army keeps working
The Salvation Army of Loudon County is still operational, but volunteers are asked to work from home.
“There’s a phone number on the Facebook page. There’s also (information) posted on the door where we normally take in clients where they can call me and we are still offering help and services in the form of utilities and food just on a case-by-case basis,” Karisa Bitner, local chairwoman, said. “We’re a really small group with a lot of people that volunteer that are in the higher age category, so we’re just keeping it very less contact like everybody else, doing our part, social distancing. We’re not shut down.”
Changes were made about four weeks ago.
“We definitely had to kind of reevaluate how we conduct business for the week,” Bitner said. “It’s not a huge difference, again, because we only meet for two hours out of the week normally because we’re all volunteers, all of us are, there’s no paid workers or anything like that. There’s only a few of us.”
The majority of assistance can be handled over the phone depending on the client’s situation, she said.
“We can talk to the client like we do in office because typically we’re only in office once a week for two hours and so we will talk to them over the phone, see what their situation is, what their needs are and we can write vouchers from home,” Bitner said. “We have access to their files and information to be able to send the vouchers in to the utility companies and we keep them pretty good relationship with those utility companies.”
For more information, call 865-437-8048.
Mid-East changes
Operations for Mid-East Community Action Agency are ongoing.
For its Lenoir City office, Della Larson, MECAA outreach coordinator, said face-to-face interaction has stopped.
“Our office is still open, the door’s open. You go in and you get an application and you take it with you,” Larson said. “We are staffed there, there is a lady still there, and they call her if they have questions. They bring the material back in and leave it. There’s a desk, and leave it there and we call them if we have additional questions.”
Operations will be like this until further notice.
“As soon as they open it back up I’m sure they will announce it and we’ll be back,” Larson said. “There’s going to be a tremendous need for our services as soon as this is over with. ... It’s because of the people we serve. We serve the ones that are low income. These are people that won’t be able to afford their rent. They can’t pay their electric and will need help because that is my understanding they won’t cut anyone off, but when they come back, say it’s a two-month or three-month period, they’re going to have an electric bill for maybe $80, $90 or $100, and they won’t be able to cover it.”
MECAA is also offering meals to those in need.
“We used to deliver four fresh meals and one frozen meal on Wednesday,” Larson said. “Sometimes we would have to, if it’s a holiday, we would have to do two frozen meals and three fresh meals. ... Now congregate meals, the one at the hospital, we are delivering those. Now the hospital is preparing these. They’re not frozen, they’re fresh. We do that one day a week on Friday.”
For more information, call 865-986-5212.
