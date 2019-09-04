The following local births took place recently at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville:
• Johnathan Thompson and Chelsea Rasar, Loudon, a boy, Johnathan Paul Thompson Jr.
• Luis Diaz Gomez and Milagro Martinez, Lenoir City, a boy, Alejandro Maximiliano Diaz.
• Vicente Medina Fernandez and Alma Rivera Humphreys, Lenoir City, a girl, Alexa Medina Rivera.
• Bradley and Taylor Owens, Greenback, a girl, Bristol Patricia-Ann Owens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.