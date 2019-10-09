The following local births took place recently at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville:
• Justin and Stephanie Packett, Greenback, a girl, Anna-Mae Grace Packett.
• Kasandra Burnette, Lenoir City, a boy, Lewayne Q’RT Lee Burnette.
• Wesley and Kerry McNab, Lenoir City, a boy, Brady Robert McNab.
• Melissa McConkey, Lenoir City, a boy, Grayson Mitchell McConkey.
• Kristopher and Angela Kile, Lenoir City, a boy, Kash Philip Kile.
• Kyle and Emerald Brown, Lenoir City, a girl, Indie Hope Brown.
• Christopher Atkins and Celia Jenkins, Loudon, a boy, Niklaus Marcellus Atkins.
• Juan Saldana Mora and Andrea Segovia, Lenoir City, a boy, Sebastian Mateo Saldana Segovia.
• Dustin and Jenavieve Cooper, Lenoir City, a boy, Rocky Lee Cooper.
