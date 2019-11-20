The following local births took place recently at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville:
• Dustin and Jenavieve Cooper, Lenoir City, a boy, Rocky Lee Cooper.
• Joshua and Samantha Rooker, Loudon, a boy, Levi Edmund-Knox Rooker.
• William C. and Lacy M. Poff, Greenback, a girl, Remi Faith Poff.
• James D. Alsup and April D. Watkins, Loudon, a girl, Lucinda Hope Alsup.
• William and Sarah Stapleton, Lenoir City, a girl, Scout Louise Stapleton.
• Gabriel C. and Lakin M. Hampton, Loudon, a boy, Rush Allen Hampton.
• Bobby and Katherine Wells, Lenoir City, a girl, Lynlee Jo Wells.
