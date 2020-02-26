The following local births took place recently at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville:

• Timothy and Brooke Bratcher, Loudon, girl, Avaline Lee Bratcher.

• Robert and Bailey Shubert, Lenoir City, a boy, Koa Baine Shubert.

• Maura Abrego Espinoza, Loudon, a girl, Valerie Abrego.

• Darryl F. Carter and Nikki L. Brewer, Loudon, a girl, Malayah Brijaé Carter.

• William and Alyson Gonyea, Lenoir City, a girl, Juniper Katherine Gonyea.

• Matthew and Kayla Stephens, Loudon, a girl, Kylie Layne Stephens.

• Andzelika Romot, Lenoir City, a girl, Sofia Rhein Romot.

