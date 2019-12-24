A collision between a Norfolk Southern train and a vehicle Tuesday in Philadelphia has left two people dead.
The incident occurred at the southern crossing on Spring Street. Loudon County E-911 Center dispatch said the call came in at 12:06 p.m.
"The general merchandise train was en route from Chattanooga, Tenn. to Roanoke, Va. when the incident occurred," Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, Norfolk Southern media relations manager, said. "Norfolk Southern assisted local law enforcement in investigating the incident."
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon County Fire & Rescue, Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Ambulance responded to the scene. An investigation is being conducted by Tennessee Highway Patrol.
"It's certainly a tragic thing to happen, especially at this time of the year with a double fatality," Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said. "I'm not certain that family members have been notified ... I don't feel comfortable giving names right now."
The crossing is adequately equipped with crossbucks, lights, bells and pavement markings, Bradshaw said.
"At Northfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our No. 1 priority," she said. "Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings."
This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information is available.
