Still no arrest in Loudon County murder

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating a homicide after receiving a call Oct. 1 about an “unconscious and unresponsive” male on Shaw Ferry Road North in Lenoir City.
LCSO patrol division received the call at 7:43 a.m. from Loudon County E-911 dispatchers about Jacob Dean Bishop, 35, Lenoir City.
Sheriff Tim Guider said Bishop’s mother had found his body.
“Once patrol deputies arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that foul play was involved and that the male was a victim of a homicide,” a earlier release from LCSO said.
A release Tuesday revealed Bishop was “physically bound and shot multiple times.”
Criminal investigation division detectives are working to gather evidence and facts from the scene, according to the release. A suspect has yet to be identified, but witnesses have confirmed seeing a white SUV in the area several days leading up to the murder and leaving the area on the day of Bishop’s death.
“We interviewed several people at the scene, bystanders and things and, of course, the family members and some neighbors that had seen this white SUV on several accounts days leading up to the event,” Guider said. “Therefore, we decided we needed to get that information out. First, we were holding it until we could possibly rule that out, but that’s a very important, critical part of the investigation.”
Guider said investigators are awaiting more evidence to be examined by the crime lab.
“We’ll see what we get from that, and hopefully that will lead us to someone or a suspect that maybe we were overlooking,” he said.
Bishop was a Tennessee Army National Guard soldier and had returned home a few months ago after serving a long deployment in Poland, according to the release.
“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. soldier to justice, and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure,” Guider said. “Jacob Bishop was a father of two, and one of our nation’s guardians.”
If anyone has any information about Bishop or the white SUV in question, they are encouraged to call LCSO at 865-986-4823.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.