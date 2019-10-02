Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating what was deemed a homicide Tuesday after receiving an early morning phone call about an "unconscious and unresponsive" male on Shaw Ferry Road North in Lenoir City.
LCSO patrol division received a call at 7:43 a.m. from Loudon County E-911 dispatchers in regard to the victim, identified as Jacob Dean Bishop, 35, Lenoir City.
Sheriff Tim Guider stated Bishop's mother had found his body and called dispatch.
“Once patrol deputies arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that foul play was involved and that the male was a victim of a homicide,” a release from LCSO said.
Criminal investigation division detectives are working to gather evidence and facts from the scene, according to the release. A suspect has yet to be identified.
"We're just following some leads and interviewing people," Guider said. "I think I'll actually be attending the autopsy today, just doing our thing."
The media release said Loudon County residents are not subject to further danger in regard to the murder.
“Sheriff Guider and LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis both want to assure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident and that this does not appear to be a random incident,” the release said. “While there have been no arrests made at this time, Loudon County authorities are following up on several leads as to the identification of a suspect.”
Guider was unable to provide specifics about the slaying.
“I can’t release any of that information except that we are actively investigating it as a homicide,” he said.
